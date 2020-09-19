GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Capitalization Tops $13,552.38

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $13,552.38 and $45,635.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

