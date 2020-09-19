Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $193,940.87 and approximately $34.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00440691 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.