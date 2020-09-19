Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

