Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €91.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.45 ($91.12).

Shares of AIR opened at €68.60 ($80.71) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.71.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

