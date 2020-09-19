Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $80.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,852.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Apple by 106.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

