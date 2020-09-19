Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 120 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 120 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HM.B. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 121 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 140 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 147.83.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52 week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52 week high of SEK 245.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of SEK 144.90 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

