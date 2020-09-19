Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 384” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 384 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROG. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 371.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

