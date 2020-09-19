GoldMint Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $294,854.79 and approximately $3,033.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00245341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00092052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.01466025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00217355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000717 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.