Golem One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.29 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Poloniex, DragonEX and Tidex. Over the last week, Golem has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $110.15 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00246150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01464340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00218076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BitBay, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Livecoin, Iquant, Tidex, Zebpay, Bittrex, DragonEX, Poloniex, Braziliex, Cobinhood, OOOBTC, Bitbns, Bithumb, WazirX, YoBit, Binance, BigONE, GOPAX, Liqui, ABCC, OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Huobi, Koinex, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.