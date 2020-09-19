Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 35,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $52,624.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,033.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 51,186 shares of company stock worth $75,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,069. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.