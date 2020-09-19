Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 35,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $52,624.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,033.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 51,186 shares of company stock worth $75,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,069. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.
