Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goodrich Petroleum.

NASDAQ:GDP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

