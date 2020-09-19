Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 6,916,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,699. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,771 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,865,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 821,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Nomura downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.