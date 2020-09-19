Gossip Coin Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $74,814.45 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00023867 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003563 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003807 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000576 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

