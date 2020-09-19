Graft (GRFT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Graft has a market cap of $196,745.15 and approximately $160.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graft has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00846329 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

