GridCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $938.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $938.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.