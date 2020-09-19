Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRTS. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.
Shares of GRTS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. 326,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.06.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth $109,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gritstone Oncology
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
