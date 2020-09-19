Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRTS. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of GRTS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. 326,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,966.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth $109,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

