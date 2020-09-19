Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GO. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GO traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 4,211,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,279. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $806,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,759 shares of company stock valued at $27,984,371.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

