Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.40.

PAC opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 47.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 73.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 219.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

