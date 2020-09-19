Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE PAC opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 39,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 940.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 60,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

