Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OMAB. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.