Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ASR. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

NYSE ASR traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.48. 240,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 28.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.