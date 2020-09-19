Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.05. 464,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,383. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $187.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $251.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth about $111,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

