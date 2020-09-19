Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.05. 464,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,383. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $187.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth about $111,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.
