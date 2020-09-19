GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Short Interest Update

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 10,240,000 shares. Currently, 27.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.
GTT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 671,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.39. GTT Communications has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.
GTT Communications Company Profile
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.
