Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $280.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

