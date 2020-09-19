Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $587,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.52. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

