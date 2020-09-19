Guider Market Cap Reaches $33,725.26 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Guider has a market cap of $33,725.26 and approximately $42.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded up 102.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044725 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 676.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.04541168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

