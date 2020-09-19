H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 140 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 140 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HM.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a SEK 133 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 115 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 147.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 144.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 159.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a twelve month low of SEK 129.22 and a twelve month high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

