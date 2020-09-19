H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 180 by Barclays

Barclays set a SEK 180 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HM.B. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 120 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a SEK 133 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 140 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 121 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 147.83.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is SEK 144.90 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

