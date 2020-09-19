Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 349,400 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

HBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSE HBB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 77,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,089. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $288.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 55.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

