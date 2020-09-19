Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE HWC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.84. 1,687,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,062. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

