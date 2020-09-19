Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HWC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.