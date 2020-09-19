Handshake (HNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.45 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $53.45 million and approximately $727,155.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,977.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.44 or 0.03502084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.62 or 0.02155549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00442267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00846261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047532 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00529275 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 308,790,461 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.