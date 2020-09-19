Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,192. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 22.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

