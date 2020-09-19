Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

HASI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

