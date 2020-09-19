Harmony (ONE) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $38.32 million and $5.49 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

