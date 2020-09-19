Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

HROW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 187,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,402. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%. Research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 41,300 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $213,934.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 118,100 shares of company stock valued at $591,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 374.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

