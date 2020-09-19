Harvard Management Co. Inc. Sells 22,800 Shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. NuCana comprises about 1.3% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 8.89% of NuCana worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 24.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NuCana by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 742,476 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NuCana by 16.4% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNA. Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NuCana stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 653,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,868. The firm has a market cap of $158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.03. NuCana PLC has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

