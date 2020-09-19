HashBX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. HashBX has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $377.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashBX has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.84 or 0.04660796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009041 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034805 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

