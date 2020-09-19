HashCoin (HSC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,518.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $347,738.38 and $12,518.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.25 or 0.04791659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034732 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

