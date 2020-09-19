Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $29.11 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00019635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,976.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.90 or 0.03488267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.02150364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00440672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00835696 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00528475 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,504,067 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

