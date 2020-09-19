Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($10.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of HA opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $651.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -9.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

