Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 285,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $38,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,268.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 82.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAYN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. 261,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

