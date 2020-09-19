Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 285,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
HAYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
In other news, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $38,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,268.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
HAYN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. 261,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.
