HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

