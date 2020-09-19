HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNS. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $422.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

