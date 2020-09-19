HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of HDS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.20. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 30.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HD Supply by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in HD Supply by 28.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HD Supply by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

