HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 172.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HD Supply by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

