Head-To-Head Analysis: Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) & Cannae (OTCMKTS:CNNE)

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cannae and Baristas Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae 144.78% 60.74% 47.20% Baristas Coffee -1,529.58% N/A -44.98%

This table compares Cannae and Baristas Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $1.07 billion 3.10 $77.30 million $1.76 20.55 Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 142.30 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cannae and Baristas Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cannae presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Cannae’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cannae is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cannae shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cannae has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.3, indicating that its stock price is 530% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cannae beats Baristas Coffee on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

