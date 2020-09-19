Head-To-Head Analysis: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 4.66% 25.72% 4.11%

98.6% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Interpublic Group of Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies $10.22 billion 0.68 $656.00 million $1.93 9.24

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Media Solutions and Interpublic Group of Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Interpublic Group of Companies 0 4 2 0 2.33

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.47%. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Interpublic Group of Companies.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Digital Media Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. offers digital marketing services in the United States. The company offers precision performance marketing, broadest digital marketing platform, and measurable marketing results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. The company also provides various diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. It offers its services under various brands comprising McCann Worldgroup, Foote, Cone & Belding, IPG Mediabrands, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, and The Martin Agency, as well as Foote, Cone & Belding, and MullenLowe Group. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.