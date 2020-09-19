Head to Head Analysis: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) versus Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Milestone Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 2 7 0 2.78 Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 334.38%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.21%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.96% -33.21% Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.53% -52.15%

Risk and Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.79, suggesting that its stock price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals $2.04 million 41.40 -$20.46 million ($0.97) -4.12 Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$55.23 million ($3.50) -2.54

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Galmed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.