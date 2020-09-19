Head-To-Head Analysis: National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) vs. Fidelity D&D Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDBC)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Australia Bank and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 1 0 2 0 2.33 Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Fidelity D&D Bancorp 16.45% 7.73% 0.76%

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. National Australia Bank pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Australia Bank and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $23.02 billion 1.54 $3.38 billion $0.61 10.36 Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 5.11 $11.58 million N/A N/A

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Summary

Fidelity D&D Bancorp beats National Australia Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; agribusiness loans; equipment and vehicle loans; debtor, invoice, and trade finance; and documentary trade, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, life, and injury insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 719 branches and business banking centers, and 2,695 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

